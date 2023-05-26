×
Big Boi Throws the First Pitch for Atlanta Braves on Outkast Night

The rapper rocked full Braves gear as he stepped onto the mound.

Big Boi
Big Boi throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on May 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It was Outkast Night at Truist Park on Thursday night (May 25), as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. Beyond commemorative bobbleheads and themed food items, Outkast’s Big Boi himself was there to throw out the first pitch.

In a video shared to social media, the Savannah, Georgia, native is seen rocking a Braves jersey as he heads to the mount and is all smiles as he throws the baseball.

The rapper later joined broadcasters Brandon Gaudin and Jeff Francoeur up in the announcer’s booth, where he reacted to his bobblehead. “It’s super accurate. I just went and threw the first pitch out with the same uniform on,” he says, before sharing how he prepared for the moment on the mound. “I practiced for a couple of days at North Springs High School. I almost tore my rotator cuff, but we’re good.”

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the first 15,000 fans that arrived to the game received the bobblehead, which featured Big Boi and Andre 3000 riding in a red convertible decked out in Braves gear.

Outkast Night also featured fun around Atlanta’s the Battery, including Outkast-themed street names, wall art and the group’s music playing everywhere.

Watch the interview with Big Boi below.

