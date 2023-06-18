Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland Canceled After Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 3 Others Injured

Two people are dead and three others have been injured after a shooting on Saturday (June 17) at dance music festival Beyond Wonderland. The show, produced by Insomniac Events, had been taking place at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash., roughly 150 miles east of Seattle.

Authorities from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time in the camping area of the festival, with the gunman firing randomly into the crowd. Two people were killed and three others were injured before the gunman was apprehended by authorities. Neither the name of the gunman or the victims have been release.

As reported by NBC, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Kyle Foreman noted, “We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on.”

The second day of the two-day festival, meant to begin Sunday afternoon, has been canceled. A statement posted to the Beyond Wonderland social media accounts says, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends and all those affected by the tragic event.”

Beyond Wonderland is one of Insomniac Event’s longstanding flagship festival brands and is hosted annually at the Gorge, along with other locations. Sunday’s lineup was meant to feature Marshmello, Afrojack, Subtronics and other electronic artists.