Beyond Wonderland 2023 Shooting: The Dance Music Community Reacts

Electronic artists are responding after a shooting that took place this past Saturday night (June 17) at Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash., leaving two dead and three others injured.

The incident happened on the first day of the two day event, around 8:30 p.m. local time when a gunman opened fire in the festival’s camping area. Two people were killed and three others were injured before the gunman was apprehended by authorities.

On Monday (June 19), Pasquale Rotella — the founder and CEO of Beyond Wonderland producer Insomniac Events — added further details about the shooting, writing that “it is our understanding that the incident stemmed from an isolated situation that escalated, leading the assailant to flee the area. An officer involved-shooting then occurred to neutralize the event.”

Rotella also noted that the festival was kept going during and after the incident at the request of law enforcement “to ensure the majority of attendees stayed away from the campground area where the incident took place. Our staff worked in close coordination with local authorities to secure the area, while also preserving it for investigators to conduct their work in a smaller, isolated section.”

The second day of the festival was canceled following the shooting. The weekend’s lineup included Kaskade and deadmau5 performing as Kx5, Marshmello, Afrojack and other electronic music artists.

Several artists who were performing or were meant to perform over the weekend — including Marshmello, Afrojack, Kaleena Zanders, Dillon Francis, Hannah Wants, Ray Volpe, Malaa and Subtronics — have made statements regarding the shooting on social media, along with other figures and brands from the global dance music community. See these statements below.

Mass Shooting Tracker lists the Beyond Wonderland shooting as the 358th mass shooting to happen in the United States in 2023. A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the survivors of the shooting.

I am safe & it makes absolutely no sense why this happened Like why? 💔#beyondwonderlandpnw pic.twitter.com/5uaBhwNKe0 — Kaleena Zanders (@KaleenaZanders) June 18, 2023

What happened yesterday at beyond wonderland is my biggest nightmare. As the years go on mass shooting are becoming more and more common. My heart goes out to anybody effected by this tragedy. Canceling the event is the right move in my opinion. Love you all ❤️✌🏼 — 🛸Shlump – Alien Shit Part II – OUT NOW (@shlumpbass) June 18, 2023

At a loss hearing about what happened at the Gorge. As many thoughts as I have, now isn’t the time for myself or anyone to insert our opinions on it. Right now we all need to send thoughts, prayers and love to the victims and their families, and remember to love one another. 💔 — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) June 19, 2023

I learned the news on the way to the festival, I won't lie, I didnt really feel like performing on Saturday at the Gorge. What happened at the festival camp is simply horrible, violence has no place in the world of music. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims.❤️😢 — Malaa (@Malaamusic) June 19, 2023

The tragic event at The Gorge is heartbreaking. We send our condolences to everyone that has been impacted by this terrible incident. — Electric Forest ⚡🌲 (@Electric_Forest) June 19, 2023

Still processing last night. Holy shit. But also so sad to hear about what happened at the gorge. Sending love to everyone affected and to our community as a whole cuz that shit is just absolutely fkd. My hearts with y’all. ❤️ — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) June 18, 2023

We are deeply saddened to hear about the act of senseless violence that took place at Beyond Wonderland last night. Concerts and festivals should be enjoyed freely without fear. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. https://t.co/Y3Z3f73Mz9 — Astralwerks Records (@Astralwerks) June 18, 2023

devastated over the losses our community has suffered, my heart is with everyone hurting right now, please hug ur loved ones and tell them how much they mean to you — ✨SUBTRONICS✨ (@Subtronics) June 18, 2023

I’m heartbroken about last night’s tragedy, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. https://t.co/1ufURRB9Ld — dillonfrancis (@DillonFrancis) June 18, 2023

It’s heartbreaking to hear of what happened at The Gorge last night. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, and also with those who attended the festival. We should all be able to enjoy concerts and festivals freely without fear. — Jono Grant (@jonogrant) June 18, 2023

my thoughts are with the families of those passed away, injured and the whole community, never in my life thought this would happen, be safe everyone — AFROJACK (@afrojack) June 18, 2023

This news from Washington is such a gut punch to the soul. Our scene has always been a safe haven from the reality of the world. This tragedy will have lasting effects on the culture. How do we tap into the collective consciousness if we can't let our guard down? What do we do? — Mikey Lion (@MikeyLion_) June 18, 2023

Honestly can’t believe this right now…Absolutely heartbroken thinking about the families and everyone in the community affected by this senseless tragedy — marshmello (@marshmello) June 18, 2023

This news about the gorge is so terrifying. My ❤️ goes out to everyone there right now 😞 — KAYZO (@KayzoMusic) June 18, 2023

absolutely heartbroken about what just happened at the gorge. our love and prayers go out to all the victims and their families. — Adventure Club (@AdventureDub) June 18, 2023

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the incident at the Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mEjmvhbHmm — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) June 18, 2023