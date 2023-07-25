Beyonce’s Renaissance Photographer Gives a Behind the Scenes Look at the Tour’s ‘Magic’ 

Beyond hearing some of Beyoncé’s biggest hits live, the superstar’s massive Renaissance tour has left fans awestruck due to its ethereal, captivating visuals and outfits.

In a new feature for British Vogue published on Tuesday (July 25), photographer Rafael Pavarotti went behind-the-scenes of Bey’s London performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The stunning snaps paint a picture of the attention to detail that goes into every aspect of the tour. “The live energy is incomparable,” Pavarotti told the publication. “It literally was something unique that I’ve never seen or felt before.”

With the help of Beyoncé’s official photographer Mason Poole, who “already understood all the spots, her movements and timings,” Pavarotti was able to capture all of the show’s most breathtaking moments. “It was really beautiful to see all the magic happening so close,” he said. “This was the first time I had this kind of experience in my life, it was mezmerising and a lot of fun.”

As for the outfits, Pavarotti noted that it “was always a surprise for me when she came out of the dressing room, looking extremely marvelous.”

It’s been a wildly successful tour so far, as Bey posted career-high numbers when she wrapped the European leg of the tour in Warsaw in late June. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, Beyoncé grossed $154.4 million and sold 1 million tickets across 21 shows, marking the biggest gross and attendance of any of Beyoncé’s previous European legs.

See the full series of photos here and here.