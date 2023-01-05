×
Beyoncé‘s Music Is Coming to Apple Fitness+ Workouts Soon

Seven workouts will feature the superstar's songs -- including ones from new album Renaissance.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé Carlijn Jacobs*

There’s no better time to “release your wiggle” than at the top of the new year when everyone’s setting up their fitness goals. Lucky for the Beyhive, Beyoncé‘s beloved hits will soon soundtrack their workouts in the Apple Fitness+ program.

Apple Fitness+ announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that Queen B is the latest superstar highlighted in its Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates an entire set of workouts to a single artist and their discography. Her music, including songs from her latest Billboard 200-topping album Renaissance, will be featured in seven specially curated cycling, dance, HIIT, pilates, strength, treadmill, and yoga workouts. The Beyoncé-inspired workouts will be available in the Fitness app on Monday, Jan. 9.

Bey’s latest partnership with the brand follows Taylor Swift‘s Artist Spotlight in October that coincided with the release of her chart-topping 10th studio album Midnights. Other musicians who’ve had sets of Apple Fitness+ workouts dedicated to them include BTS, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, ABBA, Prince, Shakira, The Beatles, Nicki Minaj and many more.

Apple Fitness+ will roll out two more Artist Spotlight programs later this month: the Foo Fighters on Jan. 16 and Bad Bunny on Jan. 23. 

According to the Apple Fitness+ website, anyone who purchases a new iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Apple TV (and hasn’t previously subscribed to Apple Fitness+) will have free access to Apple Fitness+ for three months before paying $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. New subscribers who already have the aforementioned Apple products can get free access to Apple Fitness+ for one month. Apple Fitness+ can be shared with up to five family members.

See a sneak peek of what Beyoncé’s artist spotlight in the Apple Fitness+ program looks like below.

Beyonce Apple
Courtesy of Apple

