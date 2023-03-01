Beyoncé Honored With Speech on the Floor of Congress: ‘Her Story Is History’

A U.S. congressman commemorated the start of Women’s History Month on Wednesday (March 1) by paying tribute to Beyoncé on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well. She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I wanna celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, a freshman member of Congress from California.

He continued: “Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist.”

Rep. Garcia then went on to quote lyrics from the superstar’s 2013 track “Yoncé” and cite his own experience seeing her perform with Destiny’s Child for the first time — a moment he said was “life-changing for me and the way I experience music.”

“Beyoncé’s also a role model for millions across the country,” he concluded. “She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history.”

Last month, Queen Bey also took home multiple honors at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, including outstanding female artist and outstanding soul/R&B song for “Cuff It.”

Watch Rep. Garcia’s passionate speech celebrating Beyoncé’s impact on history below.