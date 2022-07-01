×
Beyoncé Poses to ‘Break My Soul’ in Dynamic ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot Behind-the-Scenes Clip

"Break My Soul" is the first single from Bey's upcoming album, Renaissance.

Beyoncé’s British Vogue
Beyoncé’s during her cover shoot for British Vogue Courtesy of British Vogue

Bey is back and we’re sleepin’ real good at night! British Vogue shared an artistic behind-the-scenes video on Friday (July 1) of Beyoncé‘s recent cover shoot for the fashion publication, and the superstar proves that nothing can break her soul.

In the minute-and-a-half clip, Queen Bey plays the lead single of her new musical era, “Break My Soul,” on a vinyl record player, using her sleek silver acrylic nails as the needle. Scenes of her majestic cover shoot then weave through the screen.

According to the video’s description, the photos were taken by Rafael Pavarotti. “As anticipation around her new album – the aptly titled Renaissance – builds, take a closer look at the shoot, a ‘vision of glittering retro-futurism’ conceived by Edward Enninful and his superstar friend, referencing the tropes of club life from the mid- ’80s to the millennium, with co-styling by Marni Senofonte,” according to the description.

“Break My Soul” is the first single from Bey’s upcoming album, Renaissance, which she announced would be released July 29 and cryptically added that it would only be “act i.”

Upon revealing the whimsical cover for the upcoming album, Beyoncé shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to everything that inspired its creation. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she concluded. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

