Beyonce Goes Full on Glam in Red Hot Valentine’s Day-Themed Outfits: See the Photos

Beyoncé is on a red streak! The 28-time Grammy award winner shared some Valentine’s Day looks to her Instagram page on Monday (Feb. 21), with a variety of glam outfits and elevated athleisure staples from her own Ivy Park collection.

The “Spirit” singer’s first look consists of a red turtleneck sweater with heart cutout detail on the back and PVC pants, completing the look with matching heels and a cherry shaped purse. The second look — which the former Destiny’s Child member wore on a private jet — shows the star in a red pullover hoodie and matching jogger pants, while the third look sees the singer in a hot pink bodycon dress with the signature Adidas stripes. All pieces are from Beyoncé’s recent Valentine’s Day themed Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which is appropriately titled Ivy Heart.

In an interview with Vogue China about the collection, Beyoncé explained that she wanted the clothing in the new series to empower anyone who wear it. “We all have that one outfit that instantly makes us feel powerful, sexy, confident and loved. We recognize that visceral feeling immediately,” she said. “With Ivy Heart I wanted to create a collection that makes everyone feel the joy of looking in the mirror and celebrate self-love. We used vibrant reds, pinks and neutrals with red as the dominant color. Red has always meant joy, sensuality and love to me.”

Though the singer has been putting an emphasis on her fashion endeavors, she is still working on a follow-up to 2020’s The Lion King: The Gift. In her September 2021 cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé insisted “Yes, the music is coming!” when asked for an update.

See Beyoncé’s new post below.