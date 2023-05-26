Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner at Paris Show: ‘I Wouldn’t Be on This Stage Without Tina Turner’

Beyoncé took some time at her Renaissance tour stop in Paris, France, on Friday (May 26) to honor one of her biggest musical influences, Tina Turner, who died Wednesday at age 83.

Explore Explore beyonce See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner,” Beyoncé told the crowd at the Stade de France, as seen in videos shared to social media. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Earlier in the week, Bey paid tribute to Turner with a heartbreaking message on her website. “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” she wrote in her message. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Bey and Turner have publicly showered each other with love over the years, and even collaborated at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008 for a high-energy performance of “Proud Mary.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement posted to her Instagram account read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

See Bey’s touching tribute from the Paris show below.