Beyoncé Makes ‘TIME’ List of 2023’s Most Influential People

Beyoncé has made TIME‘s list of most influential people of 2023, and to celebrate, Renaissance co-producer Honey Dijon penned a touching note about the superstar’s influence on today’s music industry.

“In 2003, Beyoncé performed her hit single ‘Crazy in Love’ for the BET Awards,” Dijon wrote. “Her performance embodied the legacy and culture of Black artists from Josephine Baker to Tina Turner, James Brown, and Prince. The way she commanded the stage and led her band was transcendent. That performance secured her place in the pantheon as one of the greatest Black female artists of our time.”

She also noted that Bey’s 2022 seventh studio album was “another historic moment—not only for dance music, but also as a celebration of the foundations of Black music. From R&B to house, gospel to techno, hip-hop to vogue, Beyoncé wove a tapestry of music on Renaissance that celebrated all facets of Black music, including the immense contributions of the Black gay and queer community. Then she became the most-decorated Grammy winner ever.”

With 32 awards, Bey passed late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti for the most wins by anyone in Grammy history this year, after she won best dance/electronic recording for “Break My Soul,” best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” best R&B song for “Cuff It” and best dance/electronic album for Renaissance.

“Beyoncé’s fearlessness, talent, beauty, and artistry will continue to influence and inspire Black female artists for millennia,” Honey Dijon concluded her message. Read it in full here, and check out the full list of Time‘s list of most influential people of 2023.