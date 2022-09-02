Beyoncé Partners With Tiffany & Co. for ‘LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE’ Campaign

Tiffany & Co. surprised fans Friday (Sept. 2) by dropping its new campaign starring the one and only Beyoncé.

“LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE,” the jewelry brand wrote on social media. “The result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between @Beyonce and Tiffany & Co., our new campaign celebrates that true love is only as strong as the love one has for themself.”

In the campaign video, Queen Bey absolutely sparkles, dripping in diamonds and donning a number of high-fashion ensembles that include a metallic trench coat, an architectural black bodysuit, and avant garde heels with a black turtleneck and giant hat. Tiffany & Co. added in another tweet, “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE is a fiercely elegant homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self—a call to embrace the power of possibility.”

The partnership with Tiffany & Co. follows Beyoncé’s triumphant return to music with her seventh studio album Renaissance. Released at the end of July, the house-infused studio effort shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and also helped simultaneously push lead single “Break My Soul” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks, giving the icon her first solo No. 1 single in 14 years.

Since the album’s release, the “Alien Superstar” singer has dropped collaborations with Madonna (“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)“) and Ronald Isley (“Make Me Say It Again, Girl“) as well as a new Gatorade ad celebrating pal (and “Sorry” video co-star) Serena Williams’ final U.S. Open. She’s also teased Renaissance visuals with a brief clip set to album opener “I’m That Girl” but has yet to unveil any official music videos for the album.

Get a look at Beyoncé’s stunning new Tiffany & Co. campaign below.