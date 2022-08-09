Beyoncé Thanks ‘Queen’ Madonna for ‘Break My Soul’ Remix: ‘You Are Masterpiece Genius’

Beyoncé and Madonna unveiled a celebration of music’s queens with their newest “Break My Soul” remix, and on Tuesday (Aug. 9), Bey expressed her gratitude for her iconic collaborator.

Madonna took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet note the “Alien Superstar” singer sent her alongside a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. “Thank you, Queen,” Bey wrote. “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”

The note continued, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

See the post on Madonna’s Instagram Stories before it disappears here.

“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” interpolates Madonna’s 1990 classic Hot 100 No. 1 “Vogue,” and pays tribute to legendary Black female artists such as Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as iconic ballroom houses including the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza. The new version of the Renaissance lead single follows four DJ remixes, a “cliquebait” video, and the official visualizer for the original version of the song.

Meanwhile, the original “Break My Soul” rose to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Aug. 13, becoming Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 single as a soloist, and her first solo chart-topper since 2008’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Concurrently, her highly acclaimed Renaissance album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The first part of what Beyoncé has called a three-act project, debuted with 332,000 equivalent album units — the second-best first week of 2022, behind Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.