Mathew Knowles Shares Adorable Childhood Photo of Beyoncé & Solange: ‘We Need to Encourage Our Children’

Mathew Knowles posted a sweet photo of Beyoncé and Solange as kids on Tuesday along with a heartwarming message about parenting the future superstars.

“We need to encourage our children,” the elder Knowles captioned the snap, which features a young Queen Bey in a purple and blue outfit with a flower in her hair while a toddler Solange wields an open bag of Lay’s chips. “I believe our young people are often more intuitive than adults in many areas. Those early passions many children possess should be nurtured and supported.

“When Beyoncé and Solange showed an interest in music at a very young age, Tina and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn’t attempt to downplay their passions,” he continued. “Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them. As long as they took it seriously and strived to be the best they could, we were happy with whatever career path they chose.”

Of course, the sisters’ father, who managed both Beyoncé and Sollnge’s careers at different times, as well as that of Destiny Child, couldn’t have known at the time that his older daughter would eventually hold the record as the most awarded artist of all time in Grammy history or that her younger sister would become the first African-American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.

“The world needs more people who are connected to their inner ambitions and passions, and are surrounded by those who nurture them,” Knowles concluded. “It’ll make the world a better place for us all.”

Most recently, Solange curated the spring 2023 music series for Brooklyn Academy of Music while Beyoncé is gearing up for the start of her upcoming Renaissance World Tour.