Beyoncé, Rihanna & Taylor Swift Make Forbes‘ ’World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ List

The publication also gave its estimate on each of the pop stars' net worths.

Beyoncé and Rihanna
Beyoncé and Rihanna attend the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/GI

Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift have each done their fair share of dominating Billboard‘s charts, and now, they’re taking command of Forbes‘ rankings, too. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the publication unveiled its list of the world’s 100 most powerful women, and all three of the hit-making pop stars earned a spot.

Of the three women, Rihanna placed the highest at No. 73, with Forbes citing her billionaire status and her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty businesses as her major achievements. According to the publication, her net worth is currently $1.4 billion, making her the 2,031st richest person in the world.

Six spots behind Ri is Swift, who ranked No. 79. The success of Midnights and her re-recorded albums Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) were highlighted, along with her political influence and November’s Eras Tour ticket sale meltdown, which has recently been addressed by Congress, and is the subject of a lawsuit leveraged by fans against Ticketmaster. Her net worth in 2022 was $570 million, according to Forbes.

Close behind her at No. 80 is Queen Bey, whose net worth is listed at $450 million. The publication cited her and Jay-Z’s On The Run II stadium tour, which grossed roughly $5 million per night and earned a total of more than $250 million, and her groundbreaking performance at 2018’s Coachella.

Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list is a yearly ranking of high-profile women wielding substantial public influence, and is determined by money, media, impact and spheres of influence, according to the publication. “The result is a collection of women who are fighting the status quo,” this year’s list reads.

Rihanna, Beyoncé and Swift were all featured on last year’s Most Powerful Women roundup as well, ranking at No. 68, 76 and 78, respectively. The three also each hold a spot on this year’s Forbes list of America’s richest self-made women, with Ri at No. 21, Swift at No. 48 and Bey at No. 61.


