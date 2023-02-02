Beyoncé Reveals Extension to Renaissance World Tour Due to Fan Demand

Fans in seven cities will get an additional chance to score tickets to Beyoncé‘s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour 2023, as the superstar revealed on Thursday (Feb. 2) a slew of additional shows due to high demand.

Explore Explore beyonce See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Second shows have been added in Toronto on July 9, Chicago on July 23, East Rutherford on July 30, Washington, DC on August 6, Atlanta on August 12, Los Angeles on September 3 and Houston on September 24.

According to a press release from Live Nation, fan demand has already exceeded the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers. However, even with these added dates, “it is still expected that the majority of interested fans will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

The 48-show global trek will launch in Stockholm on May 10 and feature a mix of stadium and arena shows across Europe through June 27 before picking up in North America at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 8; that leg is currently slated to run through a Sept. 27 gig at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Ticket sales for the Live Nation-promoted tour — produced by Parkwood Entertainment — will kick off with a TM Verified Fan Registration for the North American dates, which is open now and closes at different times based on the city (click here for details on Verified fan and on-sale dates for European shows.) There will also be a Citi presale using Verified Fan as well as a Verizon Up presale.