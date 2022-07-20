Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Track List Is Here

We’re just a week and a half away from the release of Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, and the star got fans even more hyped on Wednesday (July 20) by unveiling the track list.

The 16-song set Queen Bey shared to her Instagram Stories features the previously-released “Break My Soul,” plus tracks titled “I’m That Girl,” “Alien Superstar,” “Virgo’s Groove,” “Thique,” “America Has a Problem” and more.

The house-infused “Break My Soul” was the first single from Bey’s Renaissance, which will be arriving on July 29. The song hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Queen Bey’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

Upon revealing the whimsical cover for the upcoming album, Beyoncé shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to everything that inspired its creation. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she concluded. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The upcoming album follows 2016’s Lemonade, her landmark album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Beyoncé her sixth-chart topper. The set included guest appearances by Jack White, James Blake, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, while Renaissance doesn’t appear at the time of publication to have any guest features.

See the full Renaissance track list via a fan screenshot on Twitter below.