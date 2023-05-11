×
Beyonce Celebrates World Tour Kickoff With Stunning Teaser Clip: ‘Welcome to Renaissance’

The tour will continue through Europe before heading over to the U.S. in July.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé‘s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour kicked off on Wednesday night (May 10) in Stockholm, Sweden, with a jaw-dropping, three-hour showcase featuring dozens of career-spanning hits.

Queen Bey celebrated the big day on Wednesday night (May 10) with a teaser clip featuring several scenes from the show. In the video, the superstar is seen on a futuristic-inspired stage, riding the horse from her Renaissance album cover, and delivering sleek choreography with her group of dancers — all while dressed in gorgeous, curve-hugging outfits.

“Welcome to the RENAISSANCE,” Bey captioned the clip, which you can see on her Instagram page here.

The Renaissance World Tour will continue throughout Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for two dates at Rogers Centre. The tour heads to the United States, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The stint is in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release and won the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic album. Three of the project’s songs also won individual awards, with “Break My Soul” winning best dance/electronic recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” taking home best traditional R&B performance and “Cuff It” winning best R&B song.

