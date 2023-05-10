Beyonce Gets Help From 2 Robot Arms for ‘Cozy’ Choreography on Renaissance Tour Opening Night in Sweden

The opening night of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour kicked off Wednesday night (May 10) at Stockholm, Sweden’s Friends Arena and saw the veteran performing a series of hits from her esteemed catalog. When Renaissance track “Cozy” arrives in the setlist, Bey employed help from two very special — and metallic — guests.

During the dance breakdown for “Cozy,” the singer was accompanied by two robotic arms that formed a metal cube around her body, following her movements around the stage as she hit her choreography in a futuristic silver bodysuit and white thigh-high boots.

Fans have been begging for music videos from Renaissance since its release in July, and they will finally get some brand-new visuals on the tour. Bey even referenced fans’ impatience with a voice-over from collaborator Big Freedia during the concert. “You’ve asked for the visuals,” Freedia’s voice booms through the arena during the performance of “Formation.” “You’ve called for the queen. But the queen moves at her own pace, bi—. The queen decides when she wants to give you a f—ing taste. So get your fork and your spoon.”

The Renaissance World Tour will continue throughout Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for a pair of dates at Rogers Centre. The tour heads to the United States, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Watch video of Beyoncé performing “Cozy” with the help of robots here.