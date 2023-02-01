Beyoncé Is Going on Tour & Fans Are Anxious About Getting Tickets: See Reactions to Her Announcement

Beyoncé is trending on Twitter. People are posting about their bank accounts and making jokes at Ticketmaster’s expense. The viral “It’s happening!” fire alarm clip from The Office is circulating once again. Could it be? Is it really so?

It is. After keeping fans waiting for months, Beyoncé has finally announced plans to go on tour in support of Renaissance, posting the news on Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 1) with an elegant outtake from the album’s cover shoot. Dates for the trek also went live on the 41-year-old pop star’s website, showing that she’ll kick off the tour in Stockholm on May 10, and will make stops through numerous stadiums and across Europe before moving over to North America.

She’ll then perform at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 8, weave her way through the United States and Canada, and close out the North American leg with a Sept. 27 gig at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Naturally, the tour news has the Beyhive absolutely buzzing with excitement … as well as anxiety. As Taylor Swift and SZA fans could tell you, securing tickets to see big name artists live has never felt so difficult — or expensive — what with issues such as scalpers, bots, dynamic pricing, overcrowded presales and so on.

Many are already tweeting to share their thoughts in anticipation of Bey’s Verified Fan presales, open now for registration in partnership Ticketmaster, who has recently been the target of fan lawsuits and a Senate Judiciary hearing following the platform’s alleged mishandling of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale.

“Ticketmaster watching the beyoncé fans coming after just dealing with taylor fans,” tweeted one fan, sharing a viral clip of Euphoria‘s Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, looking absolutely terrified.

“Swifties I need you to explain ticketmaster to me QUICKLY,” tweeted another.

Other Bey fans are more concerned with how much the tickets will set them back financially. “Me at beyonce’s tour after selling my kidney to buy the tickets,” posted one, along with a gif of a model walking down the runway with an IV bag in tow.

The overarching theme of all of their posts, however, is sheer excitement at the chance of seeing Bey live. See some of the best reactions below:

ticketmaster watching the beyoncé fans coming after just dealing with taylor fans pic.twitter.com/Nt8QvJeSwu — Alex (@alexxmalloy) February 1, 2023

Just woke up and the first thing I see is Beyoncé tour announcement pic.twitter.com/NNg7GJmPpX — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 1, 2023

Beyoncé announced the renaissance world tour. WE HERE pic.twitter.com/SowJgQDk0q — Drebae (@Drebae_) February 1, 2023

swifties I need you to explain ticketmaster to me QUICKLY pic.twitter.com/YX6erY9fRt — doreidt (@thereidfeed) February 1, 2023

*Beyoncé announces Renaissance tour*



My bank account:

pic.twitter.com/nhidZuhsXq — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 1, 2023

Me at beyonce's tour after selling my kidney to buy the ticketspic.twitter.com/wUyAM9DUHB — Liam 🌙 (@Notfancy_) February 1, 2023

Beyoncé on the Renaissance world tour:



"PLEASE DO NOT BE ALARMED, REMAIN CALM"



Me in the crowd: pic.twitter.com/68uDSIW6Bw — 𝑺𝒂𝒖𝒇 • FLO NOTICED ME (@thiquessance) October 25, 2022

I better get those Beyoncé #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tickets. I need to hear america has a problem LIVE pic.twitter.com/8Sx9XJcfmQ — Grace °˖✧◝(⁰▿⁰)◜✧˖° (@typicalgraace) February 1, 2023

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR IS OFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/uFgqIU2V98 — stephen (@StephenOssola) February 1, 2023

Me purchasing #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tickets and ignoring all my financial responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/8Rh5lvjErn — El negrito. 🇵🇷 (@_Edweirdo) February 1, 2023