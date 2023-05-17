Beyoncé Unveils Full List of Renaissance Tour Credits

Beyoncé‘s long-awaited Renaissance tour is in full swing, and the superstar is giving credit where credit is due.

The “Break My Soul” singer updated the “tour” section of her official website this week with the full list of the run’s credits. She leads the list as the tour’s director, executive producer and creative director, before listing additional creative directors Andrew Makadsi, Ed Burke and Leah Nardos Takele; executive producers Justina Omokhua and Erinn Williams; and music directors Damian Smith, Khirye Tyler and Dammo Farmer. The list goes on to list everyone from stage designers, choreographers, videographers, costume designers, band members and dancers to glam team, tour management, SFX crew members, caterers, nurses, drivers and more.

See the full list of Renaissance tour credits here.

The Renaissance World Tour with kicked off with a jaw-dropping showcase of 37 hits in Stockholm, Sweden last week that delivered an epic three-hour rundown of Beyhive favorites, deep cuts and even a late-era Destiny’s Child throwback. The tour will continue throughout Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for two dates at Rogers Centre. The tour heads to the United States, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.