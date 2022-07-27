BeyHive Is Up in Arms About Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Leak: ‘Respect Her Wishes & Wait’

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is expected to arrive on Friday (July 29), and the highly anticipated seventh studio album was reportedly leaked two days early.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, songs from the album including “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl” and “Cuff It” began making their rounds on the Internet on Wednesday (July 27) after a fan in France showed proof that Renaissance was available to purchase in stores in CD format.

Fans are already purchasing the new Beyoncé Renaissance album in France pic.twitter.com/f1pRKqKQac — Crash Talk Podcast (@CrashTalkPod) July 27, 2022

The 16-song set marks Queen Bey’s first album in six years and features the previously-released “Break My Soul.” The house-infused lead single hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Queen Bey’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

Upon revealing the whimsical cover for the upcoming album, Beyoncé shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to everything that inspired its creation. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she concluded. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The upcoming album follows 2016’s Lemonade, her landmark album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Beyoncé her sixth-chart topper. The groundbreaking album included guest appearances by Jack White, James Blake, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Following news of the Renaissance leak, Beyoncé’s devoted fanbase, affectionally called the BeyHive, stormed Twitter to encourage each other to wait until Friday and not listen to the leaks. See some fan reactions below.

stans opening beyoncé’s lawsuit in the mail after sharing the leak for 10 likes on twitter pic.twitter.com/fRmMcKnMpm — wiLL (@willfulchaos) July 27, 2022

Beyoncé is very particular about how and when she wants her art to be received. Everything is intentional. She puts so much into her craft, it's weird to see fans blatantly disrespecting that. — 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 (@WrittenByTerry) July 27, 2022

I clicked the link to the leak and the first song on the Beyonce album is just her saying "So, you just couldn't wait, could you?" And then she read my address back to me before the song started. I'll see y'all in prison — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) July 27, 2022

Whoever listen to #Beyonce album early…u not gang!! You not down!! pic.twitter.com/rxgcKtx2Jk — Denzell Brenton (@Denzell_Brenton) July 27, 2022

I’m calling all BeyHive. From now on we don’t tweet or discuss the leak! We just need to be positive and wait for Beyoncé’s planned release date. The leak in question is very low quality – and will not be a good indicator of what the real #RENAISSANCE is. Wait until Friday.😘 — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) July 27, 2022

Not Beyoncé album leaking pic.twitter.com/75fDdRGgaq — Eva Styles (@MissEvaStyles) July 27, 2022

Beyoncé wants you to experience her album.. she is letting you into her heart. She’s worked her ASS off for this. Her music is her music. Even we don’t fuck around with that… respect her wishes and wait. Do NOT listen to any leak! — THE BEYHIVE TEA (@TheBeyhiveTea) July 27, 2022

i’m not listening to the beyoncé leak until it officially drops, y’all really suck the fun out EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/fUWXhZO23R — josh⁷ ➐ (@thebadguyjosh) July 27, 2022

muting every thing beyonce cus y’all not about to leak ANYTHING for me pic.twitter.com/zPOfwYkjRa — 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 (@PLANETMARRION) July 27, 2022

I did not preorder on iTunes and buy the vinyl and allocate more money to my Beyoncé tour fund just to listen to a leak on twitter, keep that shit away from me pic.twitter.com/0s2GFxxP2o — eric perry. (@ericthulhu) July 27, 2022