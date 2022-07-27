×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BeyHive Is Up in Arms About Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Leak: ‘Respect Her Wishes & Wait’

Songs from the album began to spread online after a fan in France tweeted photos that showed 'Renaissance' CDs available to purchase in-stores in the country.

Beyonce 'RENAISSANCE'
Beyonce 'RENAISSANCE' Carlijn Jacobs

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is expected to arrive on Friday (July 29), and the highly anticipated seventh studio album was reportedly leaked two days early.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, songs from the album including “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl” and “Cuff It” began making their rounds on the Internet on Wednesday (July 27) after a fan in France showed proof that Renaissance was available to purchase in stores in CD format.

Explore

Explore

Beyoncé

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The 16-song set marks Queen Bey’s first album in six years and features the previously-released “Break My Soul.” The house-infused lead single hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Queen Bey’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

Related

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui Thanks Fans for the Love on Fifth Harmony's 10th Anniversary: 'You All Are Magic'

Upon revealing the whimsical cover for the upcoming album, Beyoncé shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to everything that inspired its creation. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she concluded. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The upcoming album follows 2016’s Lemonade, her landmark album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Beyoncé her sixth-chart topper. The groundbreaking album included guest appearances by Jack WhiteJames BlakeThe Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Following news of the Renaissance leak, Beyoncé’s devoted fanbase, affectionally called the BeyHive, stormed Twitter to encourage each other to wait until Friday and not listen to the leaks. See some fan reactions below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad