Beyoncé Unveils Three New Versions of Her Ethereal ‘Renaissance’ Cover

Beyoncé is just days away from unveiling her much-anticipated seventh studio album — her first since 2016’s Lemonade. The aptly titled Renaissance is led by a whimsical cover art of Queen Bey with long blonde hair, saddled on a glowing silver horse.

While the album is set to arrive on Friday (July 29), the “Formation” singer surprised fans two days before by revealing three more shots from her cover art photoshoot. In the snaps, Bey is seen on the same silver horse, moving her hands in different directions.

See the poses on the homepage of Beyoncé’s website here.

In the post revealing the Renaissance art, Bey gave some insight on her intention while creating her upcoming album. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she continued. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she concluded. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”