Beyoncé Unveils ‘Renaissance’ Cover & Reveals Her Intention for the New Album

Beyoncé isn’t horsing around in the lead-up to her fast-approaching new album Renaissance. In a Thursday (June 30) Instagram post, the 40-year-old superstar unveiled the whimsical cover art for what’s certainly one of the most highly anticipated albums of all time, and penned a sweet tribute to everything that inspired its creation.

Set against a completely black backdrop, the Renaissance cover features a mostly bare Bey with long blonde hair, saddled on a glowing silver horse. She’s positioned so that the top half of her body faces forward as she stares down the camera.

In the post’s caption, the “Formation” singer gave considerably more details about the making of the July 29-slated album than she has to date. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

Only one song from Renaissance has been released so far: the inspirational, house music-infused club banger “Break My Soul,” which arrived June 2o. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she continued. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Beyond what Bey just revealed about the album, not too much more is known beyond what she told British Vogue in a recent profile. The piece reported that the album, made during the pandemic, was filled with “ambitious” sounds and lots of dance beats.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she concluded. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”