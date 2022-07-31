Fans Choose Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album, Renaissance, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 29) on Billboard, choosing the superstar singer’s first solo studio release since 2016’s Lemonade as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Renaissance brought in nearly 57% of the vote, beating out new music by BLACKPINK (“Ready For Love” music video), Rosalía (“Despechá”), Hayley Kiyoko (Panorama), Maggie Rogers (Surrender), and $uicideboy$ (Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation).

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Recorded over three years during the pandemic, Renaissance is “Act 1” of three. The 16-song project is crammed with features from Grace Jones, BEAM and Tems, along with production assists from husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers and others.

The house-infused “Break My Soul,” released in late June, was the first single from Renaissance. The song hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 7, 2022, marking Beyoncé’s milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist.

Renaissance follows 2016’s Lemonade, Queen Bey’s landmark album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning Beyoncé her sixth-chart topper. The set included guest appearances by Jack White, James Blake, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with almost 15% of the vote was the music video for BLACKPINK’s newly released song “Ready For Love.” The K-pop quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — first unveiled the track in their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile, titled “THE VIRTUAL,” which featured the members performing a medley of their hits through virtual versions of their human forms.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.