Beyoncé Praises Blue Ivy After Surprise Appearance at Paris Concert: ‘I’m So Proud and Thankful’

Beyoncé is beaming with pride after sharing the stage with Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey took to social media on Monday (May 29) to reflect on her 11-year-old daughter’s surprise appearance at the superstar’s Renaissance tour stop in Paris just days earlier.

“My beautiful first born,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram alongside a photo and videos of Blue Ivy’s unforgettable cameo. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

During the Grammy winner’s packed show at Paris’ Stade de France on Friday (May 26), Blue Ivy stunned concert-goers by making a surprise appearance during the dance breakdown for her mom’s Lion King track “My Power” and “Black Parade.” Dressed in coordinating silver jumpsuits, Blue Ivy joined Bey onstage and kept up flawlessly with the choreography.

“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé told the cheering crowd after her daughter’s performance.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only one celebrating Blue Ivy’s concert appearance in Paris. Bey’s mom and the Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also took to social media to share her excitement.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !” Knowles-Lawson captioned a video of Blue Ivy on Instagram. “She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear.”

Beyoncé’s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour launched on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, with a jaw-dropping, three-hour showcase featuring dozens of career-spanning hits. The trek is in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release and won the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic album.

See Beyoncé’s proud post about Blue Ivy on Instagram below.