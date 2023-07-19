Beyoncé Helps Fans Pick Wedding Song During Renaissance World Tour Show in Nashville

From surprise Blue Ivy performances to heartwarming gender reveals, Beyoncé’s blockbuster Renaissance World Tour has been an especially joyous trek for fans of one of music’s most towering icons. And at her Nashville show on July 15, the tour’s second U.S. stop, Beyoncé helped one lucky couple pick their wedding song.

During her set, the “America Has a Problem” singer spotted a sign in the crowd that read “Pick our wedding song” with the options “XO” and “1+1,” two soaring love ballads from her acclaimed discography. In the midst of a pitch-perfect rendition of “Crazy In Love,” her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single as a soloist, Beyoncé chose “1+1,” drawing frenzied screams from the stunned couple and surrounding fans. “1+1,” a staple in Beyoncé’s live shows, appears on 4, her aptly titled fourth solo studio album. “XO” served as a single from Queen Bey’s eponymous fifth solo studio album.

The Renaissance World Tour arrived in North America on July 8 after a two-month stint in Europe. The show’s European leg was so successful, that the first nine shows were enough to help Beyoncé top the Billboard’s May Boxscore Report, becoming the first woman to top the tally in nearly four years. The European leg of the Renaissance World Tour grossed a whopping $154 million with more than one million tickets sold, the biggest leg of any Beyoncé tour yet.

Beyoncé’s latest bombastic spectacle is in support of Renaissance, her Billboard 200-topping seventh solo studio album. The album opened with 332,000 units sold and spawned two top 10 Hot 100 singles: “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6). The dance record also won four Grammy awards, positioning Beyoncé as the most awarded act in the show’s 65-year history.

Check out the lucky couple’s clips of the once-in-a-lifetime exchange below: