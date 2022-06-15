Beyhive Think They’ve Spotted Another Clue That New Beyoncé Music Is Imminent

The Beyhive has been speculating for quite some time that Beyoncé is on the verge of releasing new music. And now, the singer’s fandom is abuzz over a potential new clue.

The possible hint came in the form of a post by Queen Bey’s nonprofit, the BeyGOOD Foundation, celebrating Black Music Month. “Celebrating the brilliance and creativity of Black Musicians who have influenced the world through their art,” the organization tweeted above a collage of album covers, including everything from Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and Prince’s 1979 self-titled LP to Ciara’s Goodies, Acoustic Soul by India.Arie and Chloe x Halle’s Ungodly Hour.

And while Kelly Rowland’s Talk a Good Game and Destiny’s Child’s Survivor were also featured in the composition, fans zeroed in on one album cover in particular. The image in question depicts a seductive gloved hand against a red backdrop pointing directly at Brandy‘s 2020 album B7 — coincidentally what Beyoncé’s yet-untitled album is colloquially being referred to among the Beyhive since it will be her seventh solo project.

“SO IM NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO NOTICED THIS???” one fan tweeted in reply to a close-up on the hand, adding, “I just reverse searched the image and it doesn’t exist anywhere on Google images.”

Several even surmised that the single or album could be dropping on a particular date, pointing out that the gloved fingers are curved in the shape of a ‘7/11’ and the cover art is in column seven, row 11 of the collage. However, another wasn’t as convinced, writing, “She is trolling us.”

If Bey does indeed drop a surprise release on the masses, it will be her first official body of solo work since 2016’s Lemonade. Check out the BeyGOOD post and some of the best fan reactions below.

