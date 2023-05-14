Beyoncé Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute at Renaissance Tour Stop in Brussels

Beyoncé is showing appreciation to her mom on Mother’s Day.

Queen Bey took to Instagram on Sunday (May 14) share a loving post featuring a large photo of Tina Knowles-Lawson displayed onstage at the superstar singer’s Renaissance tour stop at Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium. The post also included a short video of Knowles-Lawson excitedly cheering on her daughter from the side of the concert stage.

“Happy Muva’s Day,” Beyoncé captioned the gallery. “I love you so much Mama and I’m so grateful for all you do for me.”

The same sweet message also appeared on the homepage of Beyoncé website on Mother’s Day.

Beyoncé’s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour launched on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, with a jaw-dropping, three-hour showcase featuring dozens of career-spanning hits. The trek will continue throughout Europe until July 9, with stops in London, Barcelona, Brussels and Amsterdam before heading to Toronto for two dates at Rogers Centre.

The Renaissance tour then heads to the United States, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The stint is in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release and won the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic album. Three of the project’s songs also won individual awards, with “Break My Soul” winning best dance/electronic recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” taking home best traditional R&B performance and “Cuff It” winning best R&B song.

See Beyoncé’s Mother’s Day tribute on Instagram below.