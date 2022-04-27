What’s Your Favorite Beyonce Met Gala Look? Vote!

Beyoncé attends 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

The first Monday in May just around the corner, which means today’s biggest stars are gearing up to walk the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2).

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American historyy.

Ahead of the big event, Billboard is delving into our favorite artist Met Gala looks, starting with Beyoncé. Queen Bey has attended the Met Gala seven times, starting in 2008, when she wore a sleek, pale pink Armani Privé gown for the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme.

Most recently, Beyoncé wore a stunning, latex Givenchy Haute Couture look in 2016 for the Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

See our full rundown of Bey’s Met Gala looks here, and vote for your favorite below.