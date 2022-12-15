Beyoncé Reached Out to Meghan Markle After 2021 Oprah Interview

Amid the negativity, Beyoncé brought some positivity into Meghan Markle’s life.

In Netflix’s second volume of Harry & Meghan released on Thursday (Dec. 15), the Duchess of Sussex receives a text message from the “Break My Soul” superstar in March 2021, a day after her groundbreaking interview alongside husband Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

“Beyoncé just texted,” Markle says, as she’s sitting next to the Duke of Sussex in their home office in Montecito, Calif. “Just checking in,” the former actress reads the message with a smile. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

“Go and call her,” Harry said, to which Markle declined. “[Bey] said she wants me to feel safe and protected,” she continued. “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

In response to the touching message, Harry replied, “That’s well said.”

After the Oprah interview, Beyoncé also took to her website to extend support to Markle, who opened up during the interview about just how challenging her time in the royal spotlight was. “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé wrote next to a photo of the pair meeting for the first time — alongside their famous husbands — at the London premiere of The Lion King in the summer of 2019. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

In the prime time interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unleashed a string of allegations against the royal family, including that Markle had asked the Palace for help because of suicidal thoughts and was turned away and that an unnamed member of the royal family had expressed concern to Harry about how dark the couple’s first-born child’s skin might be.