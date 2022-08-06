×
Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

See a roundup of reactions to Beyoncé and Madonna's "Break My Soul" remix.

Madonna and Beyonce
Madonna and Beyonce attend the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/GI For Roc Nation

Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of  “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential Black women. Beyoncé and Madonna‘s “The Queens Remix” of the song dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and it didn’t take long for many of the artists name-dropped throughout the song to share their thoughts.

By Saturday (Aug. 6), fellow “Queens” Lizzo, Jill Scott, Santigold, Tierra Whack, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland had all shared reactions to hearing their names on the latest version of Beyoncé’s Billboard Hot 100 top 10 track.

“B—- BEYONCÉ SAID MY NAME BYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE,” Lizzo tweeted. In another tweet — in which she wrote, “I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO” — she added a video reaction. “I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance and she laughed in my face,” Lizzo recalled. “She said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyoncé?’ and laughed in my face. Only have one thing to say: BYE.”

“I’m in tears,” Jill Scott said in a tweet. “Ya’ll know I’m in tears. You KNOW!!”

“Thanks to @beyonce Queen Bey for shouting me out amongst these greats, and even more for takin’ it back!” Santigold wrote on Twitter. “Letting the people KNOW about all these Black women, powerful powerful spirits, many of whom never received the acknowledgment they deserved!”

“MY GOOD SIS @beyonce GON ALWAYS SHOW LOVE!” said Tierra Whack in a post on Instagram.

“Big love to my sis @beyonce. “Let’s go Queens,” wrote Alicia Keys in an Instagram Story, while Missy Elliott shared an Instagram Story about the shout-out and said, “Ayyyyyye I’m duck walking & vogueing” — and Kelly Rowland reacted to the song in her own Instagram Story: “So HARD!!!!!”

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone/ Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl,” Beyoncé says, in the spoken-word style of the Madonna classic “Vogue,” on the new remix. “Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack/ Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones/ Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo.” Later, she adds, “Michelle, Chlöe, Halle, Aaliyah/ Alicia, Whitney, Riri, Nicki.”

Listen to Beyoncé and Madonna’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” below. It’s the pair’s first proper collaboration, after Bey appeared in Madge’s “Bitch I’m Madonna” music video in 2015.

