Beyoncé Honors Juneteenth by Wearing Costumes on Stage Exclusively by Black Designers — Including Herself

Beyoncé is celebrating Juneteenth in style. In honor of the national holiday — which this year marked 158 years since the people enslaved in Texas were told they were free on June 19, 1865 — the 41-year-old superstar showed off a concert wardrobe crafted exclusively by Black designers, including pieces created by Queen Bey herself.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” she revealed on Instagram, one of several posts following her Sunday (June 18) show in Amsterdam.

The designs outfitted Bey in everything from an elegant red gown to metallic leotards with thigh-high boots. One particularly standout look from Olivier Rousteing for Balmain saw the “Break My Soul” singer wearing a textured, snake-skin body suit covering her head to toe in yellow and black scales.

As many of her fans pointed out in the comments, however, Bey didn’t tag the designers in her posts.

In her most recent post on the topic, Bey revealed that some of the looks seen onstage were part of her own brand new Ivy Park collection, which she started designing more than a year prior. “I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era,” she wrote of the collection, which featured reflective hot-pink bodysuits and fringe jackets worn by Bey and her dancers.

“I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection,” she continued. “I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth.”