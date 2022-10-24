×
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong’o & More Dazzle at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé supported of her mother and stepfather at the benefit with Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy.

Mason Poole

Wearable Art Gala took over Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday night (Oct. 22), celebrating the fifth anniversary of WACO Theater Center, founded by co-artistic directors Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson.

Beyoncé

The benefit, which is inspired by the aesthetics and Black excellence of the Harlem Renaissance era, aims to support the company’s artistic and youth mentorship programs through a fine art auction. The Keke Palmer-hosted event’s A-list guests arrived in vintage automobiles and stood against backdrops designed to look like a set in Harlem featuring locations like the Savoy Ballroom, Apollo Theater and the Cotton Club.

Among the list of stars at the event were all three members of Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé in particular supported of her mother at the benefit with her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy. The “Break My Soul” singer shared her sleek black, white and pink gown in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

Lupita Nyong’o was also at the event, and took to Instagram to celebrate her role presenting the Film & TV Icon Award to Angela Bassett.

See below for some of the sweetest social media posts from the Wearable Art Gala, featuring Kelly Rowland, Chloe x Halle, Lori Harvey and many more.

