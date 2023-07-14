×
Beyoncé Supports Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ Exhibit in Stunning New Selfies

The singer posed with both Jay-Z and Blue Ivy in her Instagram post.

Jay Z and Beyonce attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Mike Coppola/GI

Beyoncé was a proud wife this week, supporting Jay-Z as the Brooklyn Public Library unveiled an honorary exhibition for the billionaire superstar.

The “Break My Soul” singer took to Instagram on Friday (July 13) to share a series of snaps from the grand opening event, in which she was rocking a sunset red vinyl skirt and matching mesh top, complete with a sky-high ponytail and brown shades. Throughout the snaps, Bey is seen posing with Jay and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy.

See the post here.

“The Book of HOV” exhibition — based on the rapper’s lyric in DJ Khaled’s 2022 Grammy-nominated anthem “God Did” — features “archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay-Z’s professional life.”

Billboard was on site at the opening event, and you can read the full recap here.

