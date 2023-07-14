Beyoncé Supports Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ Exhibit in Stunning New Selfies

Beyoncé was a proud wife this week, supporting Jay-Z as the Brooklyn Public Library unveiled an honorary exhibition for the billionaire superstar.

The “Break My Soul” singer took to Instagram on Friday (July 13) to share a series of snaps from the grand opening event, in which she was rocking a sunset red vinyl skirt and matching mesh top, complete with a sky-high ponytail and brown shades. Throughout the snaps, Bey is seen posing with Jay and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy.

See the post here.

Explore Explore beyonce See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“The Book of HOV” exhibition — based on the rapper’s lyric in DJ Khaled’s 2022 Grammy-nominated anthem “God Did” — features “archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay-Z’s professional life.”

Billboard was on site at the opening event, and you can read the full recap here.