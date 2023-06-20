Beyonce & Jay-Z Are the Ultimate Couple Goals at Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton unveiled its menswear spring/summer 2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (June 20), marking Pharrell Williams‘ first runway show as creative director of menswear. The star-studded event was attended by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news beyonce Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news

In a sweet moment captured by fans and shared to Twitter, Zendaya is seen greeting Bey and Jay, with the powerhouse couple smiling from ear to ear as they take turns hugging the Euphoria actress.

For the event, Queen Bey rocked a silky yellow pajama set, paired with a matching floor-length robe and massive reflective sunglasses. Jay also opted for sunglasses — albeit a smaller pair — which he wore with a pixelated, brown three-piece suit. The two were photographed entering the event while holding hands.

Zendaya, meanwhile, wore a plunging patterned top and matching tailored pants, with her hair in long loose waves.

Beyoncé and Zendaya 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/YQZnihmFuq — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) June 20, 2023

Later on in the evening, Jay-Z turned it up a notch by hopping onstage with Pharrell for a high-energy performance of “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me).” Watch a clip of it via Vogue here.

Pharrell was named creative director of Louis Vuitton back in February, taking over the position previously held by Virgil Abloh who passed away in 2021 following a battle with cancer. “Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell as its new men’s creative director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during men’s fashion week in Paris,” LMVH, Louis Vuitton’s parent company shared in a statement at the time posted to the brand’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.