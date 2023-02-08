×
Beyonce Models Ivy Park‘s New Collection: ‘My Favorite Drop to Date’

The Park Trail pieces will include cargo pants, camouflage motifs, puffer jackets and more.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé Carlijn Jacobs*

There’s no rest for the Beyhive! On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Beyoncé gave her fans a look at her newest Ivy Park collection, Park Trail, and revealed that the collection — which is scheduled to arrive Feb. 9 — is one of her favorites that her athleisure line has dropped yet.

On Instagram, Bey posted a carousel of photos in a royal purple, three-piece set consisting of a bra top, wide-leg cargo pants and a floor grazing, semi-sheer jacket to match. To tie into the Park Trail theme, the bra and cargo pants are accented with orange straps and waist ties that resemble hiking chords.

“My favorite drop to date,” the “Break My Soul” singer captioned the photos. “Check out the full PARK TRAIL collection, available 2/9/23.”

Ivy Park first unveiled plans for Park Trail on Jan. 20 through a trailer that featured models in pieces from the collection. The items included camouflage motifs, puffer jackets, a fashionable take on hiking shoes and more. Devon Aoki, Ice Spice, Offset and his son Kody Cephus were among the drop’s models.

Though fans are loving the idea of the Park Trail collection, several Instagram users commented on Bey’s post that they are also trying to use their money to score tickets to her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour. “Beyoncé we are on Ticketmaster fighting for our lives!!!!” one user wrote, while another joked, “Right after announcing the tour? In this economy??? JAIL. HIGHWAY ROBBERY!!!”

See Beyoncé’s model Park Trail below.

