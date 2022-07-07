Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Is Coming: See the Announcement

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London.

Queen Bey season is in full effect. Beyoncé announced the arrival of a new Ivy Park x Adidas collection named “Ivytopia” via the official Ivy Park social media pages on Thursday (July 7).

The new collection is the latest installment of the Ivy Park x Adidas series, which debuted in 2020. Details about the new collection are scarce, and an availability date has yet to be announced. Nonetheless, fans are still buzzing with excitement and remarking on the double-whammy of new Beyoncé music and new Ivy Park.

“Damn, we getting fed this month,” one Instagram user commented.

“Take all my money,” another user proclaimed.

Ivytopia follows Ivy Heart as the second Ivy Park x Adidas drop of 2022. The teaser trailer for the new collection features shots of vibrant flowers, moss-covered rocks, and futuristic furniture.

Ivytopia is the latest development in what has been a whirlwind summer for the “Be Alive” singer. On June 24, she released “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance. Since its release, “Break My Soul” has thus far climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and become the first song this century to debut in the Top 10 of the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

While “Break My Soul,” which is Queen Bey’s 20th top 10 hit, has yet to receive a music video, Beyoncé has revealed the album artwork for Renaissance. The luxurious album cover features the star in a silver chest piece, perched atop a glowing holographic disco horse. Renaissance, Beyoncé first solo studio outing since 2016’s Lemonade, is out July 29.

See the Ivytopia announcement below: