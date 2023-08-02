×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Beyoncé Honors Dancer Who Was Fatally Stabbed While Vogueing to ‘Renaissance’

O'Shae Sibley, a Black queer dancer, was also barraged with homophobic slurs before the attack, police said.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Black queer dancer O’Shae Sibley was fatally stabbed outside of a New York City gas station on July 29 while vogueing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, according to The New York Times. Now, Queen Bey is paying tribute to the late dancer on her website.

Related

Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce

Oprah Gushes Over Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour: ‘The Most Extraordinary Show I’ve…

“Rest in power, O’Shae Sibley,” she wrote in all caps.

Sibley, a professional dancer, was also allegedly subjected to a barrage of homophobic slurs before he was murdered, police told CNN. NYPD is currently investigating his death as a possible hate crime. CNN also reports that law enforcement is searching for a 17-year-old whom they believe to be the one who stabbed the dancer.

Renaissance, Beyoncé’s blockbuster Billboard 200-topping seventh solo studio album, is largely informed by Black queer culture, the ballroom scene and dance music, a genre which owes much of its foundation to the toil of Black LGBTQIA+ artists and creatives. The record won four Grammys and spawned the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6). The album featured a number of queer collaborators ranging from Big Freedia and Syd to Ts Madison and Honey Dijon.

Sibley’s death has garnered much attention. “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O’Shae Sibley’s death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not crime,” wrote New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Signal on Twitter (July 31). “Hate-fueled attacks are.”

Both GLAAD and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation’s Ailey Extension, of which Sibley was a student, released statements. GLAAD stressed that Sibley’s death is part of a “disturbing rise in violence and harassment” that “cannot continue,” and Ailey Extension fondly remembered Sibley as “a cherished and devoted student [that] had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad