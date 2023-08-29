Beyoncé to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Ahead of Renaissance Tour Stop

You can now call her Mayor Bey.

Ahead of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop at Levi’s Stadium on Aug. 30, the Santa Clara City Council will be voting on Tuesday night (Aug. 28) to name the superstar honorary mayor for the day and present her with a key to the city, according to The Mercury News.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyonce’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton told the publication. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

The news comes just a month after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stopped by the California city, and the “Anti-Hero” singer was also named honorary mayor of Santa Clara, which temporarily changed its name to “Swiftie Clara.”

The Renaissance tour has been nothing short of jaw-dropping so far. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, The Renaissance World Tour earned $127.6 million over 11 shows between July 8-30, claiming the largest one-month sum for any artist since the Boxscore archives began in the mid-1980s. Meanwhile, when her five-show run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium grossed $42.2 million, it was noted that it was the highest grossing engagement ever by a woman, a Black artist, or any American artist.