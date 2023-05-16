Beyoncé Teases Hair-Related Project to Honor Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson: ‘Carrying on Her Legacy’

In the midst of kicking off her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé surprised fans by teasing a new project that’s all about hair on Tuesday (May 16).

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the superstar asked in a sweet Instagram post featuring a vintage photo of her as a child getting her hair braided. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.

“I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon,” Bey’s note continued. “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

While Beyoncé didn’t share any other details about her mystery project, the post also included a more recent snap of the mononymous icon sitting in front of a vanity in a loose white top with curling iron in hand.

Last week, the “Break My Soul” singer opened her hotly anticipated Renaissance World Tour with a sparkling, expertly polished showcase of 37 hits in Stockholm, Sweden that was equal parts fashion-forward (custom Mugler!) and tech-savvy (the robot arms!) as she delivered an epic three-hour rundown of Beyhive favorites, deep cuts and even a late-era Destiny’s Child throwback.

The worldwide trek won’t hit North America until later this summer, when Bey touches down for dual shows in Toronto on July 8 and 9 following her run across Europe.

Check out Beyoncé’s preview of her latest endeavor below.