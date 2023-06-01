Beyoncé Gives Her Sunglasses Back to a Fan After Security Tried to Take Them Away

Beyoncé‘s got her fans’ backs. TikToker Global Valentino documented an iconic moment during the superstar’s show this week at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in which she threw him the sunglasses she was wearing.

Valentino, who was in the front row, showed the moment in which Bey hilariously checked the brand before tossing him the Off-White glasses during her “Diva” performance. However, security intervened after the social media user seemed to have gotten in a small altercation with a nearby fan who also caught the glasses at the same time.

“When [the sunglasses] were thrown, initially my friend Khalid caught them, but there was a girl next to him who, I think, might have also caught them,” Valentino told Buzzfeed of the incident. “The girl who tried to snatch the glasses away from my friend called security over. She was really just on the side of, ‘If I’m not gonna have them, no one will.'”

But fear not! Bey came by later in the show during “Heated” and tossed Global Valentino the glasses once more. Valentino was told that the sleek, futuristic looking shades are estimated to be worth around $53,000.

The star’s Renaissance tour will make its long-awaited touchdown in the United States on July 12, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Watch the whole sunglasses situation via TikTok below.