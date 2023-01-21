Beyonce Duets With Blue Ivy at Private Dubai Concert

Beyoncé‘s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined her mom onstage in Dubai on Saturday (Jan. 21), entering to loud applause for “Brown Skin Girl.”

“Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Beyoncé said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was in attendance at the event taking place at the city’s new luxurious hotel, The Atlantis Royal. The star put on a nearly 75-minute performance at the invite-only event.

“Brown Skin Girl” is Blue Ivy’s Grammy-winning collaboration with her mother; its video won the best music video award last year. The mom-and-daughter duo performed some choreography together on the Dubai stage, with Beyoncé encouraging the crowd to sing along “if you love brown skin women.”

Much of the family was in attendance, too, including Jay-Z and her other children, and Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles.

“My beautiful children are here to see their mom perform,” Beyoncé announced to the crowd, with celebrity guests in attendance including Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Liam Payne, Chloe x Halle, Bar Refaeli and Swedish House Mafia.

THR reports that Beyoncé opened with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last.” She didn’t treat the crowd to anything from Renaissance, perhaps saving their debut for a future tour — but songs that did make the set list that haven’t been heard live in a while included “Beautiful Liar,” “I Care,” “Ave Marie” and “Flaws and All.”

She performed also “Crazy In Love,” “Countdown” and “Naughty Girl,” plus “Halo,” “XO,” “Be Alive,” “Freedom,” “Spirit,” “Otherside,” “Bigger” and “Naughty Girl” inviting the crowd to chime in when she asked, “Where are my naughty girls at?”

She ended the special show dancing in water while singing “Drunk In Love” as fireworks went off.

Watch a clip of her opening with “At Last” via The Hollywood Reporter below.