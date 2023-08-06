×
×
Beyoncé in D.C.: FedEx Field Issues Shelter-in-Place Order Due to Severe Weather

Lightning in the area caused a delay at the Renaissance World Tour Sunday (Aug. 6).

Beyoncé
Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.

Beyoncé concertgoers ready for the Renaissance World Tour at FedEx Field Sunday night (Aug. 6) were told to shelter in place ahead of showtime due to lightning in the area.

Concert organizers at the D.C.-local stadium, located nearby in Maryland, instructed fans to shelter in place around 6:40 p.m. ET.

A statement was posted on FedEx Field’s Twitter/X page: “Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

At 8:25 p.m., an “all clear” update was released.

“Fans may return to their seats,” the stadium posted.

The show is Beyoncé’s second date at the venue this weekend.

Local reporters and fans shared video clips of a downpour and people taking cover at the stadium Saturday night.

