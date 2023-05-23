Beyoncé’s Dad Wants Destiny’s Child to Reunite for ‘One Last Album’

Baby, can you handle this? It’s been 17 years since Destiny’s Child went on hiatus, but if Mathew Knowles had his way, he’d be all for the pioneering girl group getting back together.

“It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” Beyoncé‘s father said to Entertainment Tonight on Monday (May 23). “And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

Of course, the trio have reunited multiple times since the release of their 2004 album Destiny Fulfilled and 2005 greatest hits compilation #1s, including an unforgettable appearance during Beyoncé’s headlining Coachella set in 2018. Over the years, they’ve also teamed up for 2013’s “You Changed” off Kelly Rowland‘s Talk a Good Game and Michelle Williams‘ 2014 gospel single “Say Yes” as well as appearances in the visual album for Bey’s 2015 self-titled studio set Beyoncé.

“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” the elder Knowles continued. “And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

Of course, any chance for an official reunion would have to wait, considering Beyoncé just kicked off her electric Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month — though considering she’s included Destiny’s Child single “Cater 2 U” on the setlist, it wouldn’t be completely outside the realm of possibility for Michelle and Kelly to make a surprise appearance somewhere along the tour route to perform the slow jam with their bestie and bandmate.