Beyhive Celebrates Beyoncé as ‘Cuff It’ Hits Hot 100 Top 10

Beyoncé’s fan-favorite track from her recent Renaissance album, “Cuff It,” has jumped from No. 38 to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated Jan. 14, 2023, giving the superstar her 21st Hot 100 top 10 hit as a soloist.

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The achievement is her second top 10 from Renaissance, after “Break My Soul” spent two weeks at No. 1 beginning in August. The set is her first to spin off multiple top 10s since I Am…Sasha Fierce yielded four in 2008-09: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” (No. 1, four weeks), “If I Were a Boy” (No. 3), “Halo” (No. 5) and “Sweet Dreams” (No. 10).

What’s even more impressive, is that “Cuff It” climbed the chart without a music video or a pushed promotional strategy. The song gained traction on its own from Beyoncé fans and TikTok users, the latter of which taking part in a fun dance trend started by users Maycee (@maycsteele) and Kaitlyn (@ogpartyhardy26).

Following the exciting news of “Cuff It” making the Hot 100 top 10, Beyoncé’s fanbase — affectionately known as the Beyhive — took to Twitter to praise Queen Bey. See some fan reactions below.

Cuff HIT going top 10, 5 months after it’s release with no promo, or music video. Beyoncé is a musical genius. pic.twitter.com/JQ6X93gehy https://t.co/3356RktvMH — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) January 9, 2023

CUFF HIT IKTR‼️🧏🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q1f6NlJfwI — RENAISSANCE STAN | KING 〽️👷🏽‍♂️🅴 (@Mood4Eva98) January 9, 2023

Cuff Hit top 10 no interviews no visuals no discounts no promo no crying no sympathy no variations just good acclaimed music!!!! Congratulations Beyoncé 2 top 10s without lifting a finger!!! pic.twitter.com/cnDOHTAKCd — Beyoncé's Apprentice (@TrellsIvyPark) January 9, 2023

Mind you this is a 90s girl still getting hits decades later — Madboy ⁶𓅓 (@takecarehours) January 9, 2023

and that, ladies and gentlemen, is called LONGEVITY. — Damez (@Damez) January 9, 2023

WE ARE HERE BEYHIVE. LETS GO. pic.twitter.com/xkHnZd3OmM — Tyikel (@Tyikelb) January 9, 2023

She’s so mother — 4ever is HEATED (@____galore_) January 9, 2023