Beyonce Salutes Tina Turner With Performance of ‘River Deep – Mountain High’: Watch

Beyonce has paid musical tribute to her late idol, Tina Turner.

The “Single Ladies” singer used the platform of her Renaissance tour of the U.K. to remember Turner, who passed away last Wednesday (May 24), aged 83.

Wearing an all-blue ensemble, with matching gloves, Beyonce performed a stripped-back cover of Ike & Tina Turner’s 1966 hit “River Deep – Mountain High,” originally produced by Phil Spector.

On this occasion, Bey didn’t attempt to match Turner’s high-energy version, instead reimagining the song as a power ballad.

Beyonce’s gave her salute to the “Nutbush City Limits” star Monday night (May 29) at north London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first of a five-night stand.

Next stop on the Renaissance World Tour: Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on June 8.

Bey, like so many artists, was heartbroken when news of Turner’s death reached her.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” reads a message Beyoncé posted to her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Inspiration became collaboration, when the pair joined forces at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008. On that occasion, the superstar artists performed “Proud Mary,” Ike & Tina Turner’s 1971 cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic.

Three years before that, Beyoncé had performed the same song solo at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors, in honor of Turner.

Bey spoke fondly of Turner when her tour paused last week at Paris’ Stade de France. “I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner,” she told the crowd. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Watch fan-filmed footage of Bey’s musical tribute to Turner below.

