Beyoncé Throws ‘Club Renaissance’ Party at Paris Fashion Week With Doja Cat, Halsey & More

On Tuesday, Beyoncé threw a Club Renaissance party during Paris Fashion Week, and it was a star-studded affair. Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Halsey, Naomi Campbell and Baz Luhrmann were just a few of the celebrities spotted at the invite-only party.

An invite posted by Pop Crave shows that Beyoncé required attendees to provide a negative same-day COVID-19 test result, in addition to banning all phone use within the event. With no photos floating around from the event, it seems Beyoncé succeeded in keeping the event hush-hush.

The party, hosted at Yoyo Pais De Tokyo, was in partnership with Tiffany & Co.

It’s no surprise Beyoncé would take Paris Fashion Week as an opportunity to throw an exclusive celebration. She teased fans with Renaissance-themed listening parties in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Ghent, Belgium ahead of her album’s July release.

The Parisian shebang is just one of many Club Renaissance parties Beyoncé has reportedly thrown in secret around the globe. Soon after her album drop, she threw a secret party in New York City, which reportedly had a Studio 54 theme, in tribute to the city’s iconic disco club. Donald Glover, Chloë and Halle Bailey, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae and Questlove all took the opportunity to rub shoulders with Queen Bey at the NYC event.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance is her seventh studio album and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The accomplishment made Renaissance the first album released by a woman in 2022 to hit No. 1.