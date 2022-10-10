Beyoncé Shines in Silver at Parisian ‘CLUB RENAISSANCE’ Party: See the Photos

Beyoncé gave the BeyHive an inside look at the recent Parisian soiree celebrating her new album Renaissance on Sunday (Oct. 9).

In the carousel of photos, the superstar dons a dazzling silver ensemble, complete with a matching head scarf, dark sunglasses and jewelry by Tiffany and Co. A second maroon look matches the vibe of the first with its long leather trench coat, head scarf and sparkling silver jewelry. “CLUB RENAISSANCE Paris with partner @tiffanyandco…#TiffanyAndCo #CLUBRENAISSANCE,” Bey captioned the Instagram post.

The icon threw the party, which was attended by the likes of Halsey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, Naomi Campbell, Baz Luhrmann and more, during Paris Fashion Week. And thanks to a strict “no photos” policy, she managed to keep the happenings of the ultra-exclusive event completely hush-hush.

Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance post comes hot on the heels of her public dust-up with Right Said Fred over interpolating of their song “I’m Too Sexy” on Renaissance fan favorite track “Alien Superstar.” The English sibling act claimed in an interview with U.K. tabloid The Sun that Bey hadn’t asked for permission to use the track, and called her “such an arrogant person” — despite publicly tweeting their excitement about being included in the project one week before Renaissance dropped this summer.

However, Bey officially put the issue to rest with a rare public response, explaining in a statement that she got permission through precisely the proper channels — in this case from the song’s publisher — and that Right Said Fred was paid for the usage in August.

Check out Bey’s drop-dead gorgeous looks from Paris below.