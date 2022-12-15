Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Is Coming to Los Angeles for Two Nights

Missed out on Beyoncé‘s Club Renaissance parties following the release of her seventh studio album? Well, Queen Bey gave fans a little holiday gift on Thursday (Dec. 15) when she revealed that she will be throwing two more events, this time in Los Angeles.

The event, hosted by the “Break My Soul” superstar’s entertainment company and record label Parkwood Entertainment and presented by Amazon Music, is called “Renaissance in Spacial Audio” and will take place on December 17 and 18 at 9 p.m. at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles. Fans must be at least 21 years old to enter and there is a limit to one nontransferable ticket per customer, according to the flyer posted to Bey’s website.

Back in October, Beyoncé threw a Club Renaissance party during Paris Fashion Week, with Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Halsey, Naomi Campbell and Baz Luhrmann among the celebrities spotted at the invite-only party.

The Parisian fest was just one of many Club Renaissance parties the “Alien Superstar” singer had thrown in secret around the globe. Soon after her album drop, she threw a secret party in New York City, which reportedly had a Studio 54 theme, in tribute to the city’s iconic disco club. Donald Glover, Chloë and Halle Bailey, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae and Questlove were all in attendance.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance was released in July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the first album by a female artist to reach the summit in 2022.