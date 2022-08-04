Beyoncé Unveils ‘Cliquebait’ Version of ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé isn’t quite done dropping new remixes of her Renaissance lead single, “Break My Soul.”

On Thursday (Aug. 4), Queen Bey’s “Cliquebait” version of “Break My Soul” was released, adding a fun club remix to an already dance-heavy track. The accompanying YouTube video features the star dancing atop the silver horse on her latest album cover.

Just a day prior, the singer dropped a four-song “Break My Soul” remix EP featuring refreshed versions of her Renaissance single by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, global scene queen Honey Dijon and New York producer/DJ Nita Aviance.

The OG version of “Break My Soul” surged to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Aug. 6), scoring Bey her fifth leader on the list.

Renaissance, meanwhile, is heading for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart with one of the biggest weeks of the year. If it opens atop the chart, it will be the first album released by a woman in 2022 to hit No. 1. All six of her solo studio albums also debuted atop the tally (outside of her output as part of Destiny’s Child), starting with Dangerously in Love in 2003.

Listen to “Break My Soul (Cliquebait)” below.